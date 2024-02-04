5 offseason moves to improve Cleveland Browns Super Bowl chances in 2024
If the Cleveland Browns want to make the Super Bowl in 2024, these 5 moves would surely increase their chances
By Randy Gurzi
3. Ensure their OL is strong with a starting-quality backup LT
Jedrick Wills, Jr. was a very popular player during his rookie season as the 10th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft held his own despite making the move from right tackle to the left side. He appeared to be the answer they had been searching for since Joe Thomas retired but since that first campaign, he's been trending in the wrong direction.
Wills has dealt with nagging injuries and inconsistent play but what has really hurt his image with the fan base is the emotion he shows on the field. Wills comes across as if he's not fully engaged at times and that leads to a belief he's not giving full effort.
Despite this, he's going to be the starter in 2024 unless things completely fall apart. Cleveland picked up the fifth-year option in his rookie deal which not only means he's under contract this coming season but his deal is also fully guaranteed. With more than $14.5 million coming his way, Wills will get at least one more shot to prove he's their guy.
Having said that, the Browns can't go into the season with James Hudson as the primary reserve left tackle. They need someone who can start and while there's no building block player they can bring in, they can wind up with either Cam Fleming or maybe even Chris Hubbard. Either would be an improvement as the No. 2 blindside protector and a great emergency option.