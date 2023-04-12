5 players the Browns can select in the 2023 NFL Draft to replace Kareem Hunt
Browns replacement RB No. 1: Roschon Johnson, Texas
It's not often that a career backup in college is seen as a potential threat in the NFL but that's the case with Roschon Johnson.
He spent the majority of his career behind Bijan Robinson which meant he was often overshadowed throughout his tenure with the Longhorns. However, he was always able to shine when given an opportunity, beginning with a 649 yards and seven-touchdown campaign as a freshman in 2019.
From there, he continued to put up impressive numbers, finishing with 2,190 yards and 23 touchdowns. Most impressive though was his 6.0 yards per carry average as a senior.
Since his time with Texas came to an end, Johnson has been starting to get the attention he deserves. NFL scouts are reportedly very high on him and some believe he can wind up as a starter in the league.
For Cleveland, he would be a perfect RB2 behind Nick Chubb. While he's not as fast as Chubb (Johnson ran a 4.58 in the 40-yard dash at the Combine) he's arguably the best power back that the Browns would have a shot at in the middle rounds.
Johnson went to Indianapolis and measured 6-foot-0 and 219 pounds. A very physical and consistent back, he also has just one fumble in 392 career rushing attempts.