5 positions the Cleveland Browns must address in the 2023 NFL Draft
Browns Position to Address No. 3: Defensive Tackle
With recent news regarding the uncertain future of 2022 NFL Draft pick Perrion Winfrey, defensive tackle surely jumps to the number one position of need for the Cleveland Browns heading into 2023. After adding Dalvin Tomlinson to a big free agency deal, Cleveland was likely hoping that Winfrey could take a big step forward under new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.
While that's still a possibility depending on how things play out, Berry and the Browns will certainly look elsewhere to get some more insurance at the position. The only reason this isn't listed as number one on the list is that I think that needs to come with another proven veteran.
The Browns recently brought in veteran nose tackle Al Woods for a visit and could certainly re-visit potentially signing the journeyman defensive lineman. I think it's inevitable that the team will add a proven commodity to bolster the interior of their defensive line.
Even so, I think it is still likely that the team adds another young defensive tackle to battle for playing time as a rookie and to develop for the future under coach Schwartz. Berry drafted both Jordan Elliott and Tommy Togiai in back-to-back years in 2020 and 2021, with neither playing up to their potential. I believe the team moves on from at least one of them this offseason and does not plan to retain either long-term.
When I look at the defensive tackle depth chart, I think only Tomlinson is a lock, with the future of Winfrey in question. I would think the team keeps either Elliott or Togiai this year and either Trysten Hill or Maurice Hurst will make the roster after signing cheap, flier deals earlier this offseason. So adding another proven veteran and another young prospect in the draft seems like a given, regardless of the status of Winfrey moving forward.