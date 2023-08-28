5 potential Browns roster cuts that need to be brought to practice squad
Which players need to be brought back to the practice squad if cut by the Cleveland Browns?
4. Austin Watkins, wide receiver
The Cleveland Browns' big preseason star may have done enough to make his way onto the initial 53-man roster. But if the Browns do decide to cut him, there are a number of receiver-needy teams out there that they would have to worry about plucking him away.
Is it worth the risk just to save a 53-man roster spot, or did the Browns see enough from Watkins to believe in his future with the team? It's tough to say at this point, but if they cut him, they will obviously be trying desperately to get him back on the practice squad. As they should.
5. Ronnie Hickman, safety
The secondary is one of the biggest strengths for the Cleveland Browns this coming year, but is it strong enough to keep Ronnie Hickman off the roster after his tremendous preseason?
With three preseason interceptions, Hickman is going to be a tough one to keep away from other teams. There were a number of people who had draftable grades on Hickman, and after seeing him in the preseason, they might thank the Browns for simply making their waiver claims easier.
With that being said, if the Browns do subject Hickman to waivers, their goal ultimately has to be to get him back on the practice squad. He might even be a protected player early on. Difficult decisions always arise at this time of year and the Browns' roster is, thankfully, good enough to have talks about cutting preseason stars and trying to get them on the practice squad.
It could certainly be much worse.