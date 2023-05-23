5 potential NFL roster cuts the Cleveland Browns should monitor
By Randy Gurzi
Browns target No. 1: Cordarrelle Patterson, HB/WR, Atlanta Falcons
Throughout the offseason, there's been debate as to whether or not the Browns need to add more depth at running back. They clearly don't need a starter with Nick Chubb under contract. No. 24 is coming off another dominant season and should again run for at least 1,000 yards in 2023 — even with an offense focused more on the passing attack.
Behind Chubb is Jerome Ford, a fifth-round pick in 2022 from Cincinnati. Ford began his career at Alabama and after gaining just 162 yards from scrimmage in two seasons with the Tide, he headed to Cincy. There, he broke out and had 1,319 yards and 21 touchdowns on the ground in 2021.
In Cleveland, he was used as a kick returner as a rookie with 723 yards on kick returns. As a running back, he finished with just eight rushes for 12 yards which is why there are calls for a veteran behind Chubb.
The Browns like Ford enough that they didn't make any moves and they even allowed D'Ernest Johnson to leave in free agency. But that doesn't mean they won't make a move, if the right option comes available.
Currently, Ezekiel Elliott is the name being mentioned due mainly to his skill as a pass blocker on third downs. But the truth is, Elliott isn't close to the player he was early in his career and he might not be willing to take a depleted role.
Another name mentioned, which makes much more sense, is Cordarrelle Patterson. Currently on the Atlanta Falcons, Patterson could be on the outs with Bijan Robinson being selected early in the 2023 NFL Draft. They also have Tyler Allgeier who ran for 1,035 yards as a rookie last year.
Patterson, who is 31 years old, still has a lot in the tank. A former wide receiver, Patterson found new life in 2021 with Atlanta when he moved to running back full time. Over the past two seasons, he's had 1,313 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground and 670 yards and five touchdowns through the air — on 73 receptions.
His versatility would allow him to serve as a reserve back as well as a slot receive. Throw in his ability as a return man — he has nine kick returns for touchdowns, including one in 2022 — and he would be an interesting addition should he come available.