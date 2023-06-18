5 star players the Browns could have drafted in the past 5 years
While they haven't had a first round pick in a couple of seasons, the Cleveland Browns had a shot at these five star players over the past five NFL Drafts
By Randy Gurzi
2021 NFL Draft Pick No. 112: Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR (Browns took Anthony Schwartz at No. 91)
Other option in the same draft: Rhamondre Stevenson (No. 120 to New England)
When the Browns took Anthony Schwartz at No. 91 overall, they were clearly going after speed rather than technique. Schwartz was known for his incredible track speed as he went under 4.3 in the 40-yard dash at his Pro Day. The problem was, he was far from a finished product and Cleveland has been unable to develop him as a pass catcher.
In his first two seasons, Schwartz has just 186 yards and a touchdown on 14 receptions — and it's taken 33 targets to get those 14 catches. He does have 96 yards and a touchdown as a runner as well but it's a far cry from what they expected.
It's also far from what we've seen out of Amon-Ra St. Brown who went to the Detroit Lions at No. 112 overall.
A product of USC, St. Brown was a much more polished wideout but since he didn't have any elite traits, he was overlooked. That's no longer the case since he enters 2023 with 196 receptions for 2,073 yards with 11 touchdowns. He also boasts a catch percentage of 74.0 compared to the 42.4 Schwartz has.