5 winners (and 3 losers) from Browns loss to Seattle in preseason finale
By Randy Gurzi
Loser: Jeremiah Martin, DE
Against the Minnesota Vikings, Jeremiah Martin recorded two tackles and a sack. Despite his play, it was going to be tough for him to make the 53-man roster due to the Browns's depth at the position. Even so, he was making the most of his chances.
This weekend, that wasn't the case. Martin didn't make any positive plays for Cleveland but did help Seattle put points on the board late.
With a 27-20 lead, the Seahawks were looking to answer a TD pass from Tyler Huntley. They did that with a 70-yard drive and one-yard touchdown from George Holani. That score shouldn't have happened as P.J. Walker was picked off by Tyler Cole. Unfortunately, that didn't count since Martin was flagged for roughing the passer, giving Seattle the ball back - with a 15-yard gain.
Winner: Jamari Thrash, WR
As impressive as Tillman was, Jamari Thrash was even better.
The fifth-round pick from Louisville has been playing well throughout the preseason and saved his best for the final preseason game. With the Browns trailing 14-3, Thrash broke free behind the secondary, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson delivered a perfect pass. Thrash hauled it in for a 46-yard touchdown which was his first in the NFL.
He ended his day with 73 yards on four catches with the score.
Loser: Elijah Moore, WR
It wasn't as if Elijah Moore didn't deliver in this one. He never truly had a chance to do so as he had one reception for seven yards and one rushing attempt for one yard. The problem is that he remains someone the Browns aren't sure how to utilize.
Kevin Stefanski has continued to try and get him going with the end around. It was a nightmare in 2023 and resulted in one yard against Seattle.
Meanwhile, Cedric Tillman looks vastly improved and Thrash is a big play waiting to happen. Even Michael Woods II seems more dangerous in this offense. None of that bodes well for Moore who needs to have a big campaign this season as he enters the final year of his contract.