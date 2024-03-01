6 offensive players Browns should monitor at the NFL Scouting Combine
Which players should the Cleveland Browns target on offense at the Scouting Combine?
By Mac Blank
Now while the new league year won't officially kickoff for another two weeks, the NFL is ramping up with the NFL Scouting Combine this weekend. The Cleveland Browns may not have a first-round draft pick but they still have seven total draft picks this year and there will be plenty of talent by the time pick 54 rolls around.
Below we look at six offensive players fans that are prospected to be within the Browns draft picks
6. Blake Corum- Sr. RB Michigan
23yrs old
Unofficial measurements
5’8, 210
Now while it's almost certain elite running back Nick Chubb will be back in orange and brown next season, the Browns still need help at the position. Kareem Hunt is set to be a free agent and Jerome Ford didn’t have a good enough sophomore season to warrant absolute trust in a bulk role next year.
Michigan’s Blake Corum has all the accolades to fill the role of RB2. In 2023 he was an all-American, led the NCAA in rushing touchdowns (27), and led the Big Ten in total scrimmage yards. He’s been very consistent in his college career too as he has had three straight 1,000 total scrimmage yards seasons while in Ann Arbor.
He has the vision to see holes, the elusiveness to make the jump cuts into tight spaces, and the speed to take any run to the house. It will be great to see his speed and agility put into the numbers at the combine, but how he does in the drills and on the bench press needs to be watched.
At 5-8 and 210 pounds, Corum is a tad smaller running back and at the NFL level, you won’t be able to just run away from every defender. Watching how he fairs will give a slight inclination of whether or not he has the strength and contact balance to break tackles at the next level.