7 worst free agent signings for the Cleveland Browns in the last decade
This year, the Cleveland Browns have once again won fans over with a decent haul of free agents. They weren't loaded with cap space but they did still find a way to bring in a few potential impact players on defense.
Of course, we have been excited about signings in the past only to be let down. We can hold out hope that Dalvin Tomlinson, Juan Thornhill, and Ogbo Okoronkwo will all work out for the best and not end up on this list of the worst signings over the last decade.
Browns worst signing No. 7: John Johnson III, Safety, 2021
Ahead of the 2021 campaign, the Browns added John Johnson III on a three-year, $33.75 million deal. A former safety with the Los Angeles Rams, Johnson came over with a lot of hype — and the word "steal" was being thrown around quite often when referencing him.
In his first year with Cleveland, it seemed as though that was going to be the case. Johnson had 61 tackles, five pass defenses, and three picks. He also appeared to be a leader of the defense, even though he wasn't the most vocal.
This past season, his numbers were still very impressive. Johnson had 101 tackles and four pass breakups but finished with just one pick. The problem was, he went from being a defensive leader to a liability.
Johnson struggled to play the deep safety role, although, in his defense, he never should have been placed there. While that was excusible, he also pointed fingers at teammates and gave questionable effort on Sunday. That part was not excusable.
That's why Johnson was let go with one year left on his deal and the Browns replaced him with the much more affordable Juan Thornhill.