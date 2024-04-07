AFC North GM Power Rankings: Browns are in good hands with Andrew Berry
Andrew Berry is one of the best GMs in the NFL but the AFC North has some severe competition
By Randy Gurzi
2. Andrew Berry, Cleveland Browns
After taking over the Browns GM job in 2020, Andrew Berry has asserted himself as one of the more aggressive decision-makers in the NFL. He went after Deshaun Watson and was able to convince him to join Cleveland — when everyone else said it wouldn't happen. He took a lot of heat for the move and even more when he gave him a fully guaranteed deal but that's what he needed to do to pull off the trade.
Berry also landed Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore, Jerry Jeudy, and Za'Darius Smith via trades. His aggressive approach extends into free agency as well as he signed Austin Hooper to the richest tight end contract at the time in 2020 and signed Jack Conklin away from the Tennessee Titans. Hooper didn't work out but he was still a sought-after free agent who bought what Berry was selling.
His drafting continues to be the one area where we have some concerns with Jedrick Wills not panning out just yet despite being the 10th overall pick. It's also hard to judge with no Round 1 selections over the past couple of years but he's hit some home runs with Grant Delpit, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, and Martin Emerson. But he's also missed on several wide receivers, leading to multiple trades to fill the position.
Berry hasn't been perfect but he and Kevin Stefanski have given this team hope — which is something they didn't have for nearly 20 years prior to their arrival. Both will be in line for extensions soon and they're well deserved.