AFC North Power Rankings: Ravens make statement as Browns steal a win
• Browns somehow pull it out in Week 7
• Ravens explode on the Lions
• Bengals watch everyone else win
By Randy Gurzi
3. Cleveland Browns (4-2)
This weekend was a roller coaster for the Cleveland Browns. They were coming off a huge win over the San Francisco 49ers, which happened with P.J. Walker starting in place of Deshaun Watson. In Week 7, they had Watson back as they headed into Indianapolis to face the Colts.
Watson't return was a short one though as he was taken out of the game after taking a hard hit in the first half. His shoulder was clearly still bothering him as he was 1-of-5 for just five yards with a pick. That meant Walker was back and he had his share of struggles.
What was worse, their defense had a tough time slowing down Gardner Minshew and the Indianapolis offense. They gave up 38 points and needed a late touchdown from Kareem Hunt to pull off the one-point win. While Hunt got the game-winner, it was really only possible thanks to Myles Garrett who was one of the few defenders who stood out.
Garrett had two sacks, both of which led to fumbles. One was even recovered in the end zone for a touchdown. For good measure, he also blocked a kick in the most impressive way.
The Browns should feel good about being 4-2 but this weekend exposed some of their weaknesses. It also led to more concerns about Watson's health long-term. If he's going to be out down the road, the offense could continue to struggle.
That uncertainty as well as the 0-2 mark in the AFC North leads to them sliding back one spot this week.