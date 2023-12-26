AFC North Power Rankings Week 17: Browns, Ravens create separation
The Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens have separated themselves from the pack in our Week 17 AFC North Power Rankings
By Randy Gurzi
2. Cleveland Browns (10-5)
Somehow, the Cleveland Browns just keep winning. Joe Flacco made his fourth start for them this weekend and for the third time in a row, he had more than 300 yards. He also had his fourth-straight game with at least two touchdowns, finishing with 368 yards and three scores.
In his four-game season, Flacco already has 1,307 yards with 10 touchdowns. He does have seven picks which is the one area he needs to clean up but even with the turnovers, he's been a welcome addition. Not only does he push the ball downfield more than Dorian Thompson-Robinson or P.J. Walker but he also gets everyone involved.
Amari Cooper and David Njoku have been the primary benefactors. Njoku has scored four touchdowns over the past three games whereas Cooper just set the franchise record for the most receiving yards in a single game. Even David Bell scored his first-career touchdown with Flacco and Cedric Tillman is flashing his potential.
Despite one injury after another, the Browns are still 10-5. They're one of the top teams in the AFC and the only thing keeping them from controlling their division right now is the way Baltimore is playing. For Cleveland, their performance is a testament to the culture Kevin Stefanski has created.
He's turned them into a winning franchise and they're now pulling out games they used to lose. Right now, they're playing well on both sides of the ball and there's no way anyone wants to see them in the playoffs. They can win on any given Sunday.