The AFC North was full of winning teams in 2023 but has just one as we enter Week 4 of the 2024 season.

AFC North Power Rankings Week 4: Browns hit rock bottom, Steelers remain perfect
By Randy Gurzi
The AFC North was the most dominant division in 2023 with three teams making it to the playoffs — the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, and Pittsburgh Steelers. Even though they were done in the regular season, the Cincinnati Bengals were still 9-8.
In 2024, the division isn't off to a hot start by any means. Only one of the four teams has a winning record with the Bengals still looking for win No. 1
With all the dust settled on that week, let's see how the division looks with our Week 4 AFC North Power Rankings.
4. Cincinnati Bengals (0-3)
The Cincinnati Bengals have gotten off to a slow start for several seasons. They typically hit their groove and find a way to win, but it felt like a matter of time before their sluggish beginnings became a problem.
That could be the case in 2024. Cincinnati is now 0-3 after losing to Washington on Monday Night Football, putting them in the bottom spot on our Week 4 AFC North Power Rankings.
3. Cleveland Browns (1-2)
The Browns couldn't get out of their own way on Sunday. Following a great start which included a forced fumble on the opening kickoff and a 24-yard touchdown to Amari Cooper on the first offensive snap, the Browns gave up 21 unanswered points.
Their defense had an interception nullified, which looked even worse when the entire team was dancing in celebration despite the audible groans throughout the arena thanks to another undisciplined play.
This one was courtesy of Greg Newsome II, who leaped head-first at Daniel Jones and hit him in the head with his helmet. It wasn't a hard hit but was a clear penalty and yet another example of Newsome being a problem in the secondary.
Cleveland fought back but Cedric Tillman dropped a fourth-down pass. Everyone is furious with Tillman but Watson threw to someone with tight coverage despite Jordan Akins being wide open. That's a common theme from Watson, who is playing worse than every QB in the NFL not named Bryce Young.
What's most concerning about this team is they cannot accurately self-assess. Watson thinks being criticized for poor play means he's "pretty damn good." Newsome thinks being torched all day in the playoffs isn't that bad. Until they learn to look in the mirror and see the issues, they will never fix them.
2. Baltimore Ravens (1-2)
The Baltimore Ravens got their first win of the season, holding on for a 28-25 win on the road over the Dallas Cowboys. Derrick Henry led the way as they had 274 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.
Baltimore is much better than their 1-2 record, but their schedule is tough. If they can win against the Bills in Week 4, they should be able to catch fire.
1. Pittsburgh Steelers (3-0)
A win over the Chargers means the Pittsburgh Steelers are now 3-0
— and they've won each of those games with Justin Fields as the starter. The former Ohio State QB had 245 yards passing with a touchdown and interception and added another touchdown on the ground.
He hasn't been lighting it up but he's been doing just enough. Defensively, however, the Steelers are shutting everyone down. They've given up 26 points in three games and face the 1-2 Colts in Week 4. Their schedule hasn't been wildly tough thus far but they're winning the games they're supposed to — which is more than we can say for the rest of the AFC North.