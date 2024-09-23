Amari Cooper has an amazing bounce back game
By Britt Gerken
The start of the 2024 NFL offseason was not great for Amari Cooper. It started with the talented receiver holding out of training camp because of wanting a new contract. The Cleveland Browns did not extend Cooper, but they did rework the deal giving him more money and more guarantees for this year, making the receiver happy.
Then came the trade rumors.
It was well-documented that the team wanted to upgrade the wide receiver room this offseason and one of the names floated around was Brandon Aiyuk. Cooper was likely to be included in any deal as well. Cooper took to Instagram to let his feelings known.
After all of that, it was finally time for the regular season to start. Unfortunately for Cooper, he has a rough start to the year. In the first game he had 2 catches for 16 yards. The second week was much of the same with Cooper having 3 catches for 11 yards.
Things just weren't clicking between him and quarterback Deshaun Watson. Watson targeted him 17 times throughout the two games. Some were bad throws but Cooper also had some key drops.
In Week 3 though everything changed for Cooper. He was able to show everyone that he is still one of the league's best wide receivers.
On the very first play the Browns had possession he scored on a perfectly placed ball by Watson. Cooper did a great job of making sure to get two feet in on the difficult contested catch.
This was a sign of things to come. Cooper was able to work some magic on the sidelines, consistently being able to get feet in just by toe-tapping on the sidelines.
Cooper was also able to showcase his ability to set up a defender. On his second touchdown, Cooper set up the defensive back perfectly, making the defender think he was going outside to then break in suddenly and be wide open.
Hopefully this is a sign on things to come for Cooper. Let's hope that Cooper and Watson are able to build off of this chemistry and can string multiple good games together. The Browns are 1-2, but the season is far from over.
