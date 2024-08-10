Amari Cooper cryptic post hints at damaged relationship with Browns
By Randy Gurzi
It’s been an interesting offseason for Amari Cooper. After setting a franchise record by becoming the first player in Cleveland Browns history to record back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, he decided to hold out and seek a new contract.
As training camp was set to begin, Cooper and the Browns agreed to a restructured deal. He went from no guaranteed money to $20 million and could earn an additional $5 million in incentives.
All was calm until rumors began swirling that the Browns were checking in on Brandon Aiyuk. The San Francisco 49ers had a deal in place with Cleveland but Aiyuk wasn’t sold on the trade. Now details of the offer have been reported and the Browns were willing to give up Cooper, a second, and a fifth-round pick.
As expected, Cooper reacted and he says he wouldn’t have been upset about heading to San Francisco.
Of course, these few words led to a lot of speculation. But that’s the norm when a player reacts publicly to their team’s actions. Earlier this week, Cooper’s former team went through some drama when CeeDee Lamb took to social media to laugh at Jerry Jones' delusional take on his contract dispute.
Will Amari Cooper be disgruntled this season?
The Cowboys have since said they don’t plan on moving Lamb and without getting someone such as Aiyuk in return, the Browns won’t be trying to move Cooper. The only remaining question is whether or not he’s going to be disgruntled in 2024.
Perhaps he will be, but it won’t matter. Cooper is a professional who understands the team was trying to get younger. He also knows he can make a lot of money by putting up elite numbers.
If anything, he might be more motivated to prove he should have never been offered in a trade — while also increasing his value on the open market in 2025.