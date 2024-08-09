Browns should take advantage of CeeDee Lamb drama with trade offer
By Randy Gurzi
There was some drama in Big D on Thursday night, and hopefully, the Cleveland Browns were paying attention.
CeeDee Lamb has been holding out from training camp trying to force the team to expedite his contract extension. In typical Jerry Jones fashion, the Dallas owner has been dragging his feet as he continues to do things his own way.
He then made the situation far worse when he said he didn't have the urgency to get a deal done. Of course, Lamb saw the comments and responded on social media.
Lamb then took down all references to "America's Team" on his social platforms, leading to speculation that he would demand a trade. With that being possible, fans are already asking Cleveland GM Andrew Berry to make a move, which he should absolutely explore.
What could a CeeDee Lamb trade look like for the Cleveland Browns?
It's not often an ascending star such as Lamb gets traded, with the closest comparable being A.J. Brown in 2022. Right before he turned 25 — the same age as Lamb — Brown was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles for a first-round pick (No. 18 overall).
Granted, Brown had been a great player for the Tennessee Titans but hadn't put up the same numbers Lamb has in Dallas. The former Oklahoma product is coming off a 2023 campaign that saw him haul in the most receptions in the league (135) while setting a franchise record with 1,749 yards.
That means if the Browns wanted Lamb, they would need to surrender a first and more. Perhaps throwing in Elijah Moore and a third could be enough. Unless the Cowboys wanted Amari Cooper back, which would be an interesting scenario. If that were the case, they could send Cooper and a first for Lamb — which would help the Browns shed some salary and pay Lamb an extension.
Either trade would be well worth it for Cleveland, especially when you realize draft picks aren't guaranteed hits — for example, the Titans used the 18th pick they got for A.J. Brown to land Treylon Burks. So maybe AB should make the call.