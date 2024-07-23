Amari Cooper rumored to continue holdout as Browns start training camp
By Randy Gurzi
Amari Cooper set a franchise record with 265 yards receiving in his last regular season outing. He also became the first player in Cleveland Browns history to record more than 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons.
Now heading into 2024, he's seeking a new contract and decided to hold out of minicamp. That didn't move the process along, so he could decide to hold out when the Browns start training camp. According to Brad Ward of the OBR, rumors suggest that's exactly what will happen.
The good news is that Ward adds there's no reason to worry about the regular season. He believes Cooper sitting out actual games is an unlikely scenario. Still, the wide receiver wants to add more guaranteed money to his deal and has seen other wideouts get paid this offseason — and Cooper made it clear he wants his piece of the pie.
With Amari Cooper out, the Browns might have found a new WR3
Cooper is a seasoned veteran and while it would be nice to have him in camp, he will be ready to go whenever he does show up. He's been in the league long enough to know what he needs to be in shape for the regular season — and has continued to work with Deshaun Watson, so their rapport should be fine.
There has also been some good to come from the holdout for the Browns. With Cooper out, they turned to Cedric Tillman more than they normally would and the second-year receiver has been turning heads. He showed up to OTAs in excellent shape and has been working on his route-running and ability to high-point the ball.
He's done well enough that he could push Elijah Moore for snaps as the WR3.
This receiving corps is deeper than it has been in years but that doesn't mean they shouldn't pay Cooper. He remains a legit WR1 and is the receiver defenses have to worry about more than any other.