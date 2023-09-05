AFC North Predictions: Browns surprise while Ravens implode
• The Ravens offensive shift doesn't fit their roster
• Cincinnati remains a major threat
• The Browns defense will be key to victory
By Randy Gurzi
3rd place in the AFC North
Pittsburgh Steelers
Record: 9-8
Division record: 2-4
For much of the 2022 season, it looked as though Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was about to be handed his first losing season. They were sitting at 3-7 with seven games to play and somehow went on a great run. Pittsburgh won six of those contests with four in a row to close things out. They didn't make it into the postseason but were still 9-8 and had some impressive comeback wins.
In 16 years now, Tomlin has never finished worse than 8-8. This year, he's likely to keep that streak going even if he doesn't lead them to the AFC North title.
Sure, the Steelers have the worst quarterback in the division — and despite the wishes of Steelers fans, he does not concern the Browns at all. If anything really worries them (and others in the North), it's their defense which has great pass rushers led by a former NFL Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt.
Having said that, the Steelers finish with the same record as a year ago but what really hurts them is their play within the division. In this prediction, they go 2-4 while being swept by the Browns. That's enough to keep them out of the playoffs once again, but they do get to finish ahead of Baltimore.