Browns media bashed for letting Kenny Pickett in their heads
The Cleveland Browns have the superior quarterback but there are some Steelers fans who think Kenny Pickett is living in the head of Cleveland media
By Randy Gurzi
In 2022, both the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers were in the market for new quarterbacks. The Browns ended up making a blockbuster trade for Deshaun Watson, who was facing a league suspension. Pittsburgh, on the other hand, elected to take a rookie in Round 1 — Kenny Pickett.
Throughout the year, the two fan bases threw jabs back and forth with the Steelers having selective amnesia by ripping on Watson for sexual misconduct allegations (they totally forgot about Ben Roethlisberger's exploits). The Browns also had their jabs, mostly joking about Pickett's hand size.
By the end of the year, the Steelers had the advantage. While Pickett wasn't great, he led his team to a 7-5 mark as the starter while Watson was 3-3. But heading into 2023, there's really no one outside of The Steel City that believes Watson won't be better.
That was a sentiment shared by Tony Lima and Ken Carmen on 92.3 The Fan, as they said they expected Pickett to struggle. This fired up some Pittsburgh fans and Bob Quinn from Steelers Nation even went as far as to say the Cleveland media is "unhinged" and Pickett is in their head.
Quinn went on to call Carman a "Cleveland hack" after Carman said Ryan Clark was a nutjob for saying Pickett will get MVP votes. Quinn also attacked Dave Bacon and Garrett Bush for saying Pickett wasn't even favorable to Bubby Brister.
Fans weren't off the hook either with Quinn calling them a "delusional bunch" saying that "like clockwork, [the fans] take to social media every March through their mathematic elimination from the playoffs to tout how great the organization will do."
The words are harsh but in all honesty, the Browns have been on the wrong end of the stick time and again when it comes to facing the Steelers. The only way to ever see this stop is if the team starts to reel off some wins.
Hopefully, that will happen now that the better quarterback is in Cleveland. Then again, I might be unhinged with that take.