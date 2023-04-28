After re-signing Lamar Jackson, Ravens add another weapon for Browns to deal with
The Baltimore Ravens made headlines just before the kickoff of the 2023 NFL Draft by announcing a five-year, $260 million contract extension for quarterback Lamar Jackson. Now, with the 22nd pick in the first round of the draft, they add yet another offensive weapon that the Cleveland Browns will have to deal with in Zay Flowers out of Boston College.
The Ravens drafted a wide receiver in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft in Rashod Bateman and signed veteran wide receiver, and former Brown, Odell Beckham Jr. earlier this offseason. It appears that the Baltimore front office is finally not only committing financially to Jackson, but is committing to providing him with the offensive weapons he needs to succeed.
Zay Flowers, like Bateman, Beckham, Devin Duvernay, and other receivers the Ravens have had in the past, lacks the size that many teams look for in a starting wideout. But even at 5-foot-9 and 180 pounds, Flowers can go up and get the football with the best of them. He is a tremendous athlete with great hands and ball skills. With high-end speed, Flowers is a true deep threat down the field.
With the ball in his hands, Flowers is about as dangerous as they come. He looks like a running back at times, being so elusive and tough to bring down in the open field. He appears to be a fierce competitor with a very high motor, always fighting for a contested ball or an extra yard. He can start right away in the slot for Baltimore, alongside Bateman, Beckham, and tight end Mark Andrews in the Ravens' new passing attack.
It is becoming more and more clear that the Ravens are realizing they need to have a viable passing attack to compete in the AFC. They cannot rely on running the ball 30 times a game, especially with the highest-paid quarterback in the league, at the moment.
They must surround Jackson with the tools he needs to prove himself as a top quarterback and Flowers is a perfect player to do that, as a thorn in the side of whoever ends up playing in the slot at corner for the Browns moving forward.