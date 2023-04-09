Odell Beckham, Jr. won't be happy in the offense he just joined
After spending the entire 2022 season rehabbing his second torn ACL, which was suffered in a Super Bowl win with the Los Angeles Rams, Odell Beckham, Jr. has a new home. On Easter Sunday, it was announced that he agreed to terms with the Baltimore Ravens, where he will now join one of the Cleveland Browns biggest rivals.
Throughout the offseason, several teams were mentioned as suitors for Beckham including the Dallas Cowboys, New York Jets, and New York Giants. There were even rumors a reunion with the Browns could be on the table.
In the end, it was the Ravens who stepped up and made the right offer as they signed OBJ to a one-year deal that could pay him up to $18 million.
In all honesty, it's a bit surprising to see such a large number in this deal. While it's likely he will have some crazy incentives to hit in order to earn the entire contract, it didn't seem as though he would get anything close to the high demands that were being rumored.
That's not to say he's not worth it when healthy but he's been struggling in that department. Beckham tore his ACL for the first time in 2020, which ended his season in Week 7. He did return to the field in 2021 but again tore the ACL before missing last year.
Another twist is the fact that he's joining an offense he reportedly didn't like. Todd Monken, who is the offensive coordinator in Baltimore, held the same title in 2019 for the Browns. Beckham was frustrated for much of that season, even telling other teams "Come get me" near the end of the tumultuous campaign.
The 'Air Raid' offense wasn't the only problem OBJ had with the Browns either. By now, most fans know about his frustration with Baker Mayfield and his inconsistent play. Well in Baltimore, they not only have Monken coming in with the same offense but with Lamar Jackson not under contract, Tyler Huntley is set to start.
Huntley somehow made the Pro Bowl last season despite starting just four games but is far from an elite signal-caller. Entering the season, he has just 1,754 yards with five touchdowns and seven picks in his career.
So while we should congratulate Odell Beckham, Jr. for finding his new team, it's hard to see this one working out. Instead, this one seems to have disaster written all over it. And Cleveland Browns fans are all for it.