Daily Dawg Tags: Browns won't hesitate to sign Odell Beckham
Sometimes in sports, a short memory is good. For instance, you want your kicker to forget his last field goal whiff when he lines up for the game winner. But when it comes to the entire Odell Beckham, Jr. situation, maybe a short memory isn't the best with the Cleveland Browns.
Beckham, who was with Cleveland from 2019 through part of 2021, said that he never wanted to be there as he told Jay Glazer he was all-in on Los Angeles. And when he was cut by the Browns, he ended up in (surprise) Los Angeles.
Now after rehabbing from a second torn ACL, Browns fans are getting worked up about a possible reunion with everyone's favorite perpetual distraction, OBJ. There's even a report that they wouldn't hesitate to bring him back — although the asking price probably needs to be right.
That story and more can be found in today's Daily Dawg Tags.
Cleveland Browns News
Insider: Browns 'won't hesitate to sign' Odell Beckham Jr. at the right price — Jacob Roach, Browns Wire
"Beckham can bring speed and dynamic playmaking ability to the team to help take them to the next level. Other names mentioned that make sense for the Browns are Mecole Hardman and DJ Chark who all can elevate the team’s offense"- Roach, Browns Wire
At this point, it feels as though OBJ could be running out of options. The Dallas Cowboys moved on with Brandin Cooks and the New York Giants haven't been too quick to bring him in. Cleveland might end up being one of the few teams remaining, and given the fact he never wanted to be there the first time, that might be what has to happen for this to come to fruition.
Juan Thornhill believes 'all the pieces are here' for Browns to win Super Bowl — Anthony Poisal, Cleveland Browns official website
"They've got a really good quarterback, receivers, the defense is super strong. I feel like all of the pieces are here and we have that capability of getting there and making a splash in the playoffs and making it to the Super Bowl."- Poisal, ClevelandBrowns.com
Juan Thornhill has been a part of two championship teams so he knows what a winning roster looks like. This feels like genuine excitement too, not just someone who got paid trying to talk up his new team. Still, Browns fans are going to be cautiously optimistic since we've heard this one before.
