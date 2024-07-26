Amari Cooper wants to finish his career with the Browns
By Randy Gurzi
Just in time for training camp, the Cleveland Browns were able to come to terms with wide receiver Amari Cooper. The veteran was holding out for a new deal since he was entering the final year of his contract and had no guaranteed money remaining.
The Browns rectified this by adding $5 million in incentives to his deal and guaranteeing his $20 million salary for the year. Cooper was on the field with his teammates Thursday and spent time with the media afterward.
As expected, the contract situation was the primary topic and Cooper said he would like to sign another deal in the future to stay in Cleveland beyond 2024. He added that he's "adaptable" but "doesn't like change," which is why he would prefer to finish his career with the Browns.
Cooper has proven that he's adaptable, having instant success with three different teams during his pro career. As a rookie with the Oakland Raiders in 2015, Cooper had 72 receptions for 1,070 yards and six touchdowns.
He was traded to the Dallas Cowboys in the middle of the 2018 campaign and helped turn their offense around. In nine games with Dallas, Cooper had 53 receptions for 725 yards and six touchdowns. His first full season with the Cowboys resuled in 79 receptions for 1,189 yards and eight touchdowns.
Cleveland landed Cooper via trade in 2022 and despite five different quarterbacks starting over the past two seasons, he's turned in 150 receptions for 2,410 yards and 14 touchdowns. He's also averaging an impressive 16.1 yards per catch and had a career-high 17.4 last year.
The Browns extended Jerry Jeudy for three years and used a third-round pick on Cedric Tillman in 2023. There's no guarantee either will work out but they might prefer to stick with the younger wideouts. But don't expect Cooper to make it easy for them to move on — assuming that's their plan. As long as he continues to produce at a high level, the front office should be willing to find ways to keep him under contract.