Does Anthony Schwartz have any shot at making the Browns 53-man roster?
Anthony Schwartz is now buried on the Cleveland Browns depth chart, but does that mean he's guaranteed to be released?
By Randy Gurzi
This offseason, the Cleveland Browns made sure to address an area of concern as they loaded up on depth at the wide receiver spot. They added Elijah Moore, Cedric Tillman, and Marquise Goodwin to a receiving corps that already included Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones.
Throw in second-year wideout David Bell and the depth chart is highly competitive. That's bad news for 2021 third-round pick Anthony Schwartz, who appears to have one foot out the door.
But is it really a foregone conclusion that he's not going to make the 53-man roster? According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, a couple of factors could help him survive. The first is his pure speed — which, as she states, cannot be taught.
"His blazing speed gives him a chance. It’s something that can’t be coached, and if Schwartz can add in the other parts of his game — the route running, hands and toughness — he can make a case for himself."- Cabot, Cleveland.com
Schwartz recorded a sub 4.3 time in the 40-yard dash at his Pro Day and he's made a couple of impactful plays due to that speed. In fact, his very first NFL reception went for 44 yards and he added a 31-yard touchdown run this past season as well.
In addition to his blazing speed, Schwartz has draft status on his side. Added at No. 91 overall in 2021, Schwartz was chosen by current general manager Andrew Berry who has been very patient with his draft selections.
As Cabot points out, Berry doesn't typically select players with the expectation that they make an instant impact. He takes players in Round 3 and beyond that have traits that can be honed. Schwartz, who has struggled since joining Cleveland, was always seen as a long-term project.
Of course, it's easier to hold onto a player you wish to develop when the position isn't crowded. That's no longer the case for Schwartz, so even though Cabot is correct in her assessment, it's hard to see him surviving for another year.