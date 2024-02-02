Baker Mayfield one of 4 former Browns who could follow Alex Van Pelt to New England
With Alex Van Pelt landing with the Patriots, he could now look to add some players from his time with the Cleveland Browns
By Randy Gurzi
There were several coaching decisions announced on Thursday and while Dan Quinn joining the Washington Commanders as head coach took centerstage, the Cleveland Browns had some news of their own. Not only did they lose Bill Callahan, who is joining his son with the Tennessee Titans, but their old offensive coordinator found a new home as well.
Alex Van Pelt, who spent four seasons with the Browns, signed with the New England Patriots where he will join Jerod Mayo's staff. In New England, they'll be trying not only to replace Bill Belichick but there's also going to be a lot of work needed to fix the offense.
As Van Pelt looks to install a new system, he will possibly reach out to some familiar faces. Here, we identify four former Browns who are set for free agency and could join AVP.
4. Harrison Bryant, TE
When Ken Dorsey was hired to replace Van Pelt, it meant Harrison Bryant could be one of the players on the chopping block. Set for free agency, Bryant might have been able to stick around if the Browns moved on from Jordan Akins but with Dorsey's background, Akins and his ability to stretch the field better than Bryant could help him stay.
As for Bryant, he could find a home with the Patriots who have three pending free agents at tight end. Hunter Henry, Mike Gesicki, and Pharaoh Brown are all scheduled to hit the open market and both Gesicki and Henry can command more than Bryant.
A four-year veteran, Bryant has put together some impressive moments, including a 47-yard catch and run in the playoffs against Houston. He also had 10 touchdowns in his career, proving to be a red zone threat.
He's not going to be a game-changer but he's a solid depth piece who understands the offense and took on more responsibility this year despite lower pass targets. That could make him an ideal fit for Van Pelt as he installs his new system.