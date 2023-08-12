Baker Mayfield makes it look easy against Steelers
Former Browns QB Baker Mayfield made his debut with the Tampa Bay Bucs and looked at ease against the Pittsburgh Steelers
By Randy Gurzi
Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield made his debut for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first week of the preseason and he was able to take the field against a familiar opponent.
Tampa Bay hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers, which is the same team Mayfield led Cleveland to a playoff win against following their 11-5 campaign in 2020.
On Friday, Mayfield again made it look easy against the Steelers, throwing for 63 yards and a touchdown on 8-of-9 passing.
Mayfield then took a seat after the Tampa Bay ground game was unable to get a first down on a fourth-and-one rushing attempt, but he finished the night with a QB rating of 132.9 according to Pro Football Focus.
Baker Mayfield has the lead over Kyle Trask in QB battle
Pittsburgh took a 14-7 lead after the turnover on downs and that's when Kyle Trask came in. The former second-round pick out of Florida is hoping to make up some ground in the quarterback battle but was unable to keep pace with the No. 1 pick from the 2018 NFL Draft.
On his first drive, Trask was facing a third-and-19 on his opening drive and had a deep pass intended for David Moore intercepted by Trenton Thompson.
For Mayfield, the touchdown drive had to feel good, especially considering there were reports he was struggling early in camp. As it stands now, it appears he's the favorite to replace Tom Brady and could be a starter for his fourth team if he wins the job.