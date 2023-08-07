Baker Mayfield struggling with interceptions during Tampa Bay camp
• Baker Mayfield is on his 3rd team since leaving the Browns
• Interceptions were a problem for him in Cleveland
• Kyle Trask likely isn't a huge challenger at this point
By Randy Gurzi
Taken first overall out of Oklahoma in 2018, Baker Mayfield spent the first four seasons of his career with the Cleveland Browns. He was eventually replaced by Deshaun Watson and headed south to play for the Carolina Panthers.
Mayfield was granted his release from the Panthers after losing his starting job and finished on a high note with the Los Angeles Rams. Now, he's looking for another fresh start with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
While he's been enjoying his time, he's also having issues with ball security. According to Greg Auman of Fox Sports, Mayfield has already thrown seven interceptions in nine practices.
Sadly for Mayfield, this isn't a problem that he hasn't had in the past.
Baker Mayfield struggled with interceptions in Cleveland as well
Outside of the 2020 season, Mayfield had serious issues with interceptions. He thre 14 as a rookie in just 13 starts and followed that up with 21 during the 2019 campaign. But when Kevin Stefanski took over, he helped Mayfield limit the turnovers as he had 26 touchdowns and just eight picks.
Then in 2021, things fell apart. Mayfield had 17 touchdowns and 13 picks while struggling throughout the season. This eventually led to Cleveland looking for an upgrade and Mayfield is now on his fourth NFL team.
Baker Mayfield should still be the Week 1 starter in Tampa Bay
It's not an ideal situation for Mayfield to be turning the ball over but it's also not a major indictment — yet. It's still early in camp and he's learning a new offense as well as new teammates.
As if that wasn't enough, the Bucs are also installing a new offense under first-year coordinator Dave Canales. All the change is bound to lead to early communication issues, which could be the reason for the turnovers.
Even with the seven picks, Mayfield is still the better option when compared to Kyle Trask. He's had success in the NFL and has the confidence needed for the position.
However, he does need to get it under control sooner rather than later.