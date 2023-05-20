Baker Mayfield releases statement on the passing of Jim Brown
By Randy Gurzi
The NFL world is in mourning after it was announced that former Cleveland Browns MVP running back Jim Brown passed away at the age of 87. Brown, who is still the franchise leader in rushing yards despite playing just nine seasons in the league, has been called not only the greatest running back in league history but some are saying he could be the best player.
Now, another former Cleveland player released a statement on Brown, simply calling him the "best to ever do it."
Baker Mayfield, who spent four seasons as the starting quarterback in Cleveland, took to Instagram to release a heartfelt statement on the passing of Brown. He thanked Brown for their conversations as well as the support he showed to Mayfield — while also saying Brown inspired greatness all over the world.
Jim Brown was a believer in Baker Mayfield
Mayfield left Cleveland ahead of the 2022 season and it was far from a perfect departure. Fans were frustrated over a rough 2021 campaign and Mayfield felt hurt by the team for pursuing Deshaun Watson while he was still under contract.
As for Jim Brown, he was a believer in Mayfield. When asked about Mayfield back in 2018, Brown said "I like everything about him," as he thought the No. 1 pick would be the one to turn the franchise around.
As we now know, that's not what happened and Mayfield will be on his third team since leaving last summer. He now joins the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the potential replacement to Tom Brady.
While we can debate Mayfield's future, what we can't debate is how correct he is in his assessment of Brown. No. 32 was great at everything he did, and it's debatable that any running back will ever be as dominant as he was.