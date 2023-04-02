Bargain shopping: 3 free agents that Cleveland Browns could still strike a deal with
No. 2 bargain free agent: Matthew Ioannidis, DE
The Browns were active early in free agency and they picked up defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo formally of the Houston Texans. The Browns will have Pro Bowler Myles Garrett returning and will have second-year players Alex Wright and Isaiah Thomas as well, but they still need more depth at the position.
With that being the case a veteran like Matthew Ioannidis who played previously with the Washington Commanders and Carolina Panthers would be a nice addition.
Ioannidis was originally drafted out of Temple in 2016 in the fifth round by Washington. He's been an on and off again starter in the league ever since. He's tallied 212 tackles, including 30 for losses, and sacked the quarterback 25.5 times. He was a regular starter last season in Carolina and had a respectable year recording 37 tackles, nine quarterback hits, one sack, one pass deflection, and forced a fumble.
In Cleveland, Ioannidis would be a backup in likelihood and that would only strengthen a defense that needs depth. He made over $3.8 million on his contract with the Panthers last year but he'd likely get much less this next contract. He's 29 years old and the Browns could bring him in on a $2-3 million deal.