Best tweets from Browns first day of OTAs
By Randy Gurzi
Tuesday was the first day of Organized Team Activities as the Cleveland Browns met in Berea for the voluntary workouts. The turnout was great, for the second season in a row, as the players seem excited about getting 2023 off to a hot start.
Also excited are the fans — who are ready for some action. While the workouts in shorts don't typically scream "fast-paced," those of us who love the game are just happy to see the stars get back to work.
That excitement was seen throughout the day on social media and we've collected some of the best tweets from day 1 of Browns OTAs
The Elijah Moore connection
Elijah Moore was one of the biggest offseason additions, so naturally, it was exciting to see No. 8 in action for the first time in Cleveland. Heck, even a simple route could get the blood flowing.
Moore also showed off his shiftiness at times, reminding us how dangerous he can be in the open field.
What about the other Browns receivers?
Rookie receiver Cedric Tillman also made it to social media as fans were excited to see him in action with Watson.
Not to be outdone, second-year receiver Mike Harley turned in the catch of the day.
New faces on defense
Not long after the draft, Cleveland traded for Za'Darius Smith from the Minnesota Vikings and he was seen in his new threads on Tuesday. Smith is now wearing No. 99 and seems to be thrilled to get to work in Berea.
We also got out first look at Juan Thornhill, who has been a vocal leader already this offseason.
Juan Thornhill kept having fun
He continued to have fun after the sessions, even throwing out the first pitch for the Guardians.
Pic collage round-up from Day 1 of Browns OTAs
The Browns also tweeted out some photos from the day.
While the Faithful Dawgs Podcast showed us all the new players.