Bleacher Report floats idea of Browns replacing former first-round pick
By Ryan Heckman
The offensive tackle position is one that couldn't be more up in the air for the Cleveland Browns, right now.
Ideally, Jack Conklin returns to full health, Jedrick Wills finally lives up to his draft status and Cleveland then has a capable reserve in Dawand Jones.
But, we're not living in an ideal world, right now. In fact, one or more of the above names may not be on this roster too much longer. Bleacher Report's Matt Holder put together a piece going over every NFL team's remaining "to-do list" before training camp, and when it came to the Browns, one of his main points revolved around moving on from Wills.
Wrote Holder:
"Jedrick Wills Jr. hasn't lived up to the billing as a top-10 pick and is coming off a season-ending injury.
Cleveland has Super Bowl aspirations and can't afford to have a potential weak link at left tackle, especially in the tough NFC North.
Bringing in a veteran who can at least compete for the starting job and be a reliable backup would be a wise decision."
Notable free agent tackles still available:
Donovan Smith
David Bakhtiari
D.J. Humphries
Billy Turner
Prince Tega Wanogho
Cameron Fleming
Maybe the most notable name out of that group is David Bakhtiari, who spent years protecting Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay and was recently let go after spending all 11 years of his pro career with the Packers.
Bakhtiari is a 3-time Pro Bowler and 2-time All Pro, but his body has not given him the ability to play at that level in recent years. Injuries have been an issue, but Bakhtiari recently said that he feels great and wants to play another "couple" of years.
If he's healthy, Bakhtiari is definitely the best option available at the moment. For the Browns to completely move on from Wills would be a tough scene, but maybe a necessary move, when all is said and done.
Cleveland also doesn't know what the future holds for Jack Conklin, whose body has also endured some tough years in recent seasons. Tackle is a question mark for the Browns, and adding more talent to the position would be beneficial. Holder is right on with his take about Wills, but the position, as a whole, needs some figuring out.