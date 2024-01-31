4 difficult decisions Cleveland Browns will need to make this offseason
- Injury concerns
- A quarterback controversy?
- Up against the cap
By Ryan Heckman
After their season ended surprisingly and prematurely, the Cleveland Browns are in full offseason mode.
Having made some changes along their coaching staff, hopefully for the better, it will soon be on to the roster, and boy are there some big questions needing answers.
When it comes to this offseason, notable players and their situations, the Browns have some key decisions to make. Let's boil it down to four of the toughest.
1. Do the Browns cut Jack Conklin?
Cleveland has a tough call to make on starting offensive tackle Jack Conklin. On one hand, Conklin is one of the best tackles in the game when healthy. But, health has been the main concern over the last few years. Most recently, Conklin tore his MCL and ACL last September in the Week 1 season opener against Cincinnati.
In 2022, Conklin played 14 games. But, the year prior, he played in just seven. It's been a tough road for Conklin since joining the Browns coming over from Tennessee. He's seen an All Pro selection and at the same time has endured some nasty injuries. If Cleveland were to cut Conklin this offseason, they'd have $13 million left in dead money. However, his contract would be off the books and they'd start saving in 2025.
Finding a new, long-term option could be a priority, especially because of the Browns being cash-strapped at the moment. Could they trade Conklin? Maybe, but it would be difficult to find a team ready to take on the remainder of his contract.
