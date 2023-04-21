Breaking down the Cleveland Browns Top 30 visits
The 2023 NFL Draft is right around the corner. NFL franchises had until Wednesday to bring prospects into their facilities for physicals, workouts, and meetings. Now that all of the Top 30 visits have concluded, we break down who the Cleveland Browns chose to bring in and whether or not they will have a realistic chance to select them in the draft.
Browns Defensive Tackle Visits
Cleveland brought three defensive tackles in for official visits: Gervon Dexter, Karl Brooks, and Siaki Ika. The defensive tackle position is still a weak area for the Browns, even after signing starter Dalvin Tomlinson, so bringing in these prospects makes a ton of sense.
Both Dexter and Ika look to be surefire day two picks in the upcoming draft, so if the Browns are serious about adding either they will likely need to use pick No. 74 or 98 to bring them into the fold. Brooks' draft slot appears to be more of an enigma, and there is a chance he could still be available early on day three.
Dexter is viewed as a player with tremendous upside. At 6-foot-6 and 310 pounds, Dexter has the size Cleveland has lacked over the past several years. After an impressive showing at the NFL combine that saw Dexter run a 4.88 40-yard dash, and a 31-inch vertical, it is easy to see why the Browns would be interested in adding him to their defensive line.
Ika is a prospect whose stock has been a roller coaster since the beginning of the draft cycle. But if it is mass the Browns are looking for, Ika has it in spades. At 335 pounds, Ika is a gap eater that could make it tough on opposing teams wanting to run up the middle.
Unfortunately for Ika, his last year at Baylor left a bad taste in scout’s mouths and his physical testing only added to that. If the Browns select Ika, they would be banking on getting the version of the defensive tackle from 2021.
Then there’s Brooks. The standout from Bowling Green had a stellar showing at the Senior Bowl, but then was snubbed by not get an invite to the combine. Because Brooks did not test at the combine, his stock fell in the minds of some pundits. Luckily for Brooks, his tape is his resume.
Even though Brooks played lesser competition in the MAC, he did exactly what he was supposed to do to that competition…he dominated it. Do not be surprised to hear the Browns call Brooks’ name in the fourth round if he is still on the board.