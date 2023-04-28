Browns 2023 NFL Draft: Top 5 prospects remaining on Day 2
Browns Prospect No. 1: Trenton Simpson, LB
Cleveland has shown plenty of interest in Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson and it's easy to see why. He's a Swiss Army Knife that can play all over the field — and even has a background as a defensive back.
Since visiting with the Browns, he's been a favorite in many mock drafts — including one from Jacob Roach of Browns Wire. Roach has Cleveland trading up, saying he would be worth it since it would give them a dynamic pairing with Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.
"Drafting Trenton Simpson if he falls into the Browns’ range would give them a pair of dynamic and athletic linebackers pairing Simpson with Owusu-Koramoah. Simpson is an instinctual linebacker that has a high football IQ and the athleticism to react quickly to make a play. He has tremendous range roaming sideline to sideline and uses those tools to be a solid coverage player as well. He is a powerful hitter that doesn’t miss many tackles playing the middle linebacker spot."- Roach, Browns Wire
Entering Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft, Simpson is still on the board and the Browns might need to consider moving up to secure his services. General manager Andrew Berry made it sound as though a move up won't happen but he's been aggressive this offseason and has made moves when a player he likes falls into the right range.
Should Simpson continue to wait, Berry might finally decide it's worth it to bring him in.