Browns 2024 NFL Draft Prospect: Ohio State defensive tackle Michael Hall
This 6-foot-3 defensive tackle from Ohio State could be a great fit for the Cleveland Browns in the 2024 Draft
One of many players the Cleveland Browns have met with ahead of the draft is Michael Hall, Jr. The 6’3, 290-pound defensive tackle, helped lead the Ohio State Buckeyes to three consecutive bowl appearances during his time with the program.
Hall was a four-star recruit out of Streetsboro, Ohio, the eighth-ranked defensive tackle in the Nation, and the second-ranked prospect in Ohio, according to 247Sports. Hall committed to Ohio State in February of 2020.
Once in Columbus, Hall saw limited time as a freshman, appearing in just two games and totaling only two tackles. The Buckeyes finished the 2021 regular season 10-2 and were elected to face off against the Utah Utes in the Rose Bowl.
Hall's time on the field began to increase in 2022, appearing in 10 games as a sophomore, totaling 19 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, one quarterback hit, and a fumble recovery. The Buckeyes finished the 2022 season at 10-2, earning a spot in the College Football Playoffs, and were elected to face off against the Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl. The Buckeyes fell to the Bulldogs 42-41 following a missed field goal attempt as time expired and the clock struck midnight.
In 2023, Hall appeared in 12 games for the Buckeyes, totaling 24 tackles, two tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and two quarterback hits. Ohio State finished the 2023 regular season 11-1 and was elected to face off against the Missouri Tigers in the Cotton Bowl. Hall recorded three total tackles in the Buckeyes 14-3 loss to the Tigers. Following the Cotton Bowl loss, he took to social media to announce he would forego his final two years of eligibility and declare for the 2024 NFL Draft.
Hall Jr’s noted strengths according to Bleacher Report:
- Quick off the ball and agile which, combined with efficient footwork, makes him dangerous when slanting.
- Has impressive upper-body strength and long arms to get extension against offensive linemen when he gets his hands up quickly.
- Has the strength to shed blocks and has a dirty arm-over move to escape and make tackles against the run.
- Can be effective with a bull rush when he keeps his pads down.
- Sets up his finesse moves well by getting to square on the offensive lineman, and he has decent movement skills to build on his pass-rush arsenal.
- Can develop a club-by-move as a pass-rusher. Has the strength and has used it a few times to defeat blocks against the run.
Hall Jr’s noted weaknesses:
- A bit of a tweener body type; too big for a defensive end, too small for a defensive tackle.
- Plays with his hands down by his waist, which exposes his chest against the run and limits his pass-rush arsenal. Still learning how to use his hands when rushing the passer.
- Subpar block recognition. Late to react to blocking schemes, which will put him out of position. Also doesn't anticipate double-teams or down blocks, leading to him getting washed inside.
- Has a habit of standing up out of his stance, reducing the effectiveness or consistency with his bull rush.
- Conditioning could use some work. Often runs out of gas toward the end of games.
Michael Hall Jr’s Combine Results:
Height: 6’3
Weight: 290 pounds
Hands: 10“
Arms: 33 1/2 “
40-Time: DNP
10-Yard Split: DNP
Vertical: DNP
Broad Jump: DNP
3-Cone: DNP
Shuttle: DNP
Michael Hall Jr compared to other 2024 prospects:
Michael Hall Jr - Ohio State Buckeyes - 6’3 - 290 lbs
- 26 Games
- 45 Total Tackles (19 Solo - 26 Assisted - 10 For Loss)
- 6 Sacks
- 1 Fumble Recovery
T’vondre Sweat - Texas Longhorns - 6’4 - 362 lbs
- 62 Games
- 128 Total Tackles (47 Solo - 81 Assisted - 17.5 For Loss)
- 5 Sacks
- 14 Passes Defended
- 1 Forced Fumble
- 1 Fumble Recovery
Kris Jenkins - Michigan Wolverines - 6’3 - 305 lbs
- 44 Games
- 112 Total Tackles ( 54 Solo - 58 Assisted - 8 For Loss)
- 4 Sacks
- 1 Interception
- 1 Fumble Recovery
Jer’zhan Newton - Illinois Fighting Illini - 6’2 - 295 lbs
- 44 Games
- 187 Total Tackles (80 Solo - 107 Assisted - 27.5 For Loss)
- 18 Sacks
- 5 Passes Defended
- 2 Forced Fumbles
- 3 Fumble Recoveries
Leonard Taylor III - Miami Hurricanes - 6’3 - 305 lbs
- 28 Games
- 64 Total Tackles (25 Solo - 39 Assisted - 22.5 For Loss)
- 6 Sacks
- 1 Interception
- 1 Pass Defended
Byron Murphy II - Texas Longhorns - 6’1 - 307 lbs
- 34 Games
- 70 Total Tackles (32 Solo - 38 Assisted - 15 For Loss)
- 8 Sacks
Brandon Dorlus - Oregon Ducks - 6’3 - 290 lbs
- 57 Games
- 112 Total Tackles (58 Solo - 48 Assisted - 27 For Loss)
- 12 Sacks
- 13 Passes Defended
- 1 Fumble Recovery
While Hall Jr’s hands, size, and stamina are areas of concern, his agility, strength, and pass-rush ability make him a perfect fit for the Cleveland Browns defense.