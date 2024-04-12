Browns top 30 visit tracker: Who are the targets in the 2024 NFL Draft?
The Browns are casting a wide net ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft
By Randy Gurzi
The 2024 NFL Draft will take place at the end of April, with Round 1 starting on Thursday, April 25. Rounds 2-3 will be on Friday, April 26 and the final four rounds will unfold throughout the day on Saturday, April 27. The Cleveland Browns currently have five selections in the draft and should add many more rookies as undrafted free agents after the event ends.
In recent years, the Browns have done a good job drafting, despite not having a pick in Round 1. That's the case once again as their first selection is slated for pick No. 54 in Round 2. If they stay in the second round, it will be the first time since 2021 they made a selection before Round 3.
But who could the Browns be targeting? That's a hard question to answer since they're casting a wide net. Cleveland has been reportedly meeting with several players, and they've been making use of their 30 allotted visits. They seem to be focused more on offense, even surprisingly looking at a couple of quarterbacks.
Let's check who has been to Berea as general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski prepare for the 2024 NFL Draft.
Offensive players Browns have met
QB Joe Milton (Tennessee)
QB Michael Pratt (Tulane)
RB Trey Benson (Florida State)
WR Lideatrick "Tulu" Griffin (Mississippi State)
WR Troy Franklin (Oregon)
WR Malachi Corley (Western Kentucky)
TE Erick All (Iowa)
TE Ja'Tavion Sanders (Texas)
OT Kiran Amegadjie (Yale)
OT Kingsley Suamataia (BYU)
OT Giovanni Manu (University of British Columbia)
OL Javion Cohen (Miami)
Defensive players Browns have met
DT Michael Hall Jr. (Ohio State)
DT McKinnley Jackson (Texas A&M)
CB Decamerion Richardson (Mississippi State)
S Jaden Hicks (Washington State)
This page will be updated if more visits are confirmed.