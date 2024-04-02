Browns reportedly interested in drafting a QB this year
Where there's smoke, there's fire. Right?
For a team that's supposedly at peace with their current QB situation, the Browns sure are involved with a lot of QB speculation.
With current starter Deshaun Watson making his way back from last year's season-ending shoulder surgery, the team has worked diligently this offseason bringing in quarterbacks that could, in theory, play significant chunks of the season if they have to. Former Saints' QB Jameis Winston was signed to a one-year deal, and the team also added Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Tyler Huntley, which makes for a crowded QB room. You'd think they'd probably be done at four, but apparently not?
Milton, who has arguably the strongest arm of any QB prospect in this year's draft class, would be an interesting developmental pick for the Browns. He played for the Volunteers for three seasons, ending his college career ranked 12th in overall offense at Tennessee.
Based on the tweet alone, however, there's not a whole lot connecting Milton and the Browns. Teams meet with dozens of draft prospects every year, and it's pretty normal for teams to meet with guys they don't end up drafting. Still, the idea of Cleveland adding a 5th quarterback to their current roster is ... interesting? Confusing? It's something.
And obviously they're not going to break camp with five QBs on the roster, but there's no denying that Milton would add some intrigue to Browns camp. At the very least, he'd have a couple viral moments. And considering that Watson has only played 12 games over the last three seasons, and never more than six games in a season during that stretch, the idea of going into the season with more than one playable backup seems plausible. Who knows if Milton is that guy, but hypothesizing is what Draft SZN is all about.