Ranking the Browns biggest NFL draft gems of the last decade
The Cleveland Browns have found some gems in the draft over the last 10 years
By Randy Gurzi
General manager Andrew Berry hasn't been afraid to make moves through trades or free agency since taking over for the Cleveland Browns. During his tenure, Berry gave up draft picks for Deshaun Watson, Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore, and Jerry Jeudy. He also signed Dalvin Tomlinson, Juan Thornhill, and Shelby Harris.
As much as those moves meant to the roster, the best way to build a team that can compete long-term is by hitting on draft picks. Thankfully, Berry has done that — as did his predecessor. With that being said, let's check out the top draft gems over the past 10 years.
Note: Draft gems aren't necessarily late-round picks but rather players who accomplished more than what was expected of them since being selected by the Browns.
7. Martin Emerson, CB
In 2022, Cleveland didn't have a pick in Round 1 due to the Deshaun Watson trade. They then dropped out of the second round, meaning their first selection didn't come until No. 68 overall. When they finally made their choice, it was cornerback Martin Emerson from Mississippi State.
With Greg Newsome II, Denzel Ward, and Greedy Williams already on the roster, this was a head-scratching pick. However, it didn't take long to see why Berry made the call.
Emerson started making plays in the preseason and has yet to stop. He broke up 15 passes as a rookie and then 14 more this past season. He also added four interceptions, two of which came in their Week 14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Heading into year three, Emerson continues to grow as a player and there's a belief the front office will move on from Newsome — a former first-round selection — to extend Emerson before his rookie deal ends.