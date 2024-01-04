Browns defensive back robbed in ultimate Pro Bowl snub
Martin Emerson had a Pro Bowl campaign in 2023 but the Cleveland Browns cornerback was robbed of that honor
By Randy Gurzi
The Cleveland Browns had five players named to the 2023 Pro Bowl which is no surprise, as well as six alternates. These players were all deserving, which was proven time and again as they've already won 11 games despite playing through four different quarterbacks — while losing countless other key contributors.
Cleveland is sending five starters to the game led by Myles Garrett and Amari Cooper — who were the top producers on either side of the ball. Alternates include Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Grant Delpit, who each had a breakout campaign.
Still, one name is noticeably absent — Martin Emerson. The second-year defensive back played incredible football all year and should have been on the Pro Bowl roster. Emerson has 59 tackles with 14 pass defenses and four interceptions on the year.
Browns had a lock-down CB in Martin Emerson
Added in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Emerson was the Browns first pick last year. As a rookie, he showed his confidence in lining up against any receiver the opposing team put on the field and constantly held his own. This season, he turned his side of the field into Emerson Island.
Midway through December, he had a 44.6 passer rating against him while allowing no touchdowns. While Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome were first-round picks and have been fantastic, you can make the case that Emerson — thanks in large part to his physical approach — was the leader of that unit throughout the year.
He surely deserved to be an alternate at the very least — but if we're being honest, he was good enough to be a starter. That wasn't the case as the Pro Bowl once again picked the most recognizable names rather than the most impressive games. Otherwise. Emerson would have been given what he earned.