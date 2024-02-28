Browns draft picks in 2024, 2025 and beyond: Full list
By Randy Gurzi
Every NFL Draft ends up being significant for one reason or another but 2024 will be special for the Cleveland Browns. This ends up being the final year they have to give the Houston Texans a first-round pick due to the Deshaun Watson trade.
It doesn't matter if you're a fan of the trade or if you hated the move with every fiber of your being. Every Cleveland fan is going to breath a sigh of relief when the franchise finally gets to participate in Round 1.
With that being said, let's take a look at what the Browns do have to work with in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft. From there, we can also take a peak at what's to come once they have their selections back.
List of Browns 2024 Draft Picks
- Round 2, Pick 54
- Round 3, Pick 85
- Round 5, Pick 135 (via Carolina)
- Round 5, Pick 155 (via Arizona)
- Round 6, Pick 205 (via Houston)
- Round 6, Pick 208 (via Baltimore)
- Round 7, Pick 228 (via Atlanta)
Want to get thoroughly confused? Just try and follow the Browns draft selections. They nearly ended up with a pick in every round after sitting out the first (their fifth-round pick is the first in that round, just missing out on Round 4). The interesting thing is that none of the selections beyond Round 3 are their own.
That fifth-round pick was part of the Baker Mayfield trade, which could have been a fourth if Mayfield played 70 percent of the snaps. Pick 155 was supposed to go to Philly but they sent that to Arizona. Eventually, the Cards traded this pick to the browns for Josh Dobbs.
There's the pick from Houston as well at 205 as the teams have made several swaps. In fact, the Texans have the Browns first and fourth-round picks in this draft due to the Watson trade.
The Baltimore pick was due to a swap of seventh-rounders in 2023 and Cleveland has Atlanta's seventh-round pick thanks to a trade with the Falcons, where they swapped a sixth for Deion Jones and this seventh-rounder.
List of Browns 2025 Draft Picks
- Round 1
- Round 2
- Round 3
- Round 4
- Round 6 (via Detroit)
- Round 6
- Round 7 (via Minnesota)
- Round 7
Cleveland gets an extra pick in the sixth round in 2025 thanks to their trade with the Detroit Lions. At the deadline this past year, they sent Donovan Peoples-Jones to the Lions in exchange for this late-round pick. The extra seventh-round selection was part of the Za'Darius Smith trade. That trade is also why Cleveland doesn't have a pick in Round 5.
List of Browns 2026 Draft Picks
- Round 1
- Round 2
- Round 3
- Round 4
- Round 5
- Round 6
- Round 7
So far, Andrew Berry hasn't made any moves with the 2026 NFL Draft. That's likely going to change since he's shown a tendency to make so many deals.