Browns 2024 NFL Draft Prospect: Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt
This 6-foot-2 quarterback from Tulane could be a great fit for the Cleveland Browns in the 2024 Draft
The Cleveland Browns recently met with Michael Pratt, a 6-2 1/2, 217-pound quarterback, who helped lead Tulane to two bowl appearances during his time with the program. Pratt was a three-star recruit out of Deerfield Beach, Florida, the 244th-ranked prospect in Florida and the 61st-ranked pro-style quarterback in the Nation, according to 247 Sports. Pratt committed to Tulane in December of 2019.
Once in New Orleans, Pratt appeared in 10 games as a true freshman, completing 140 of his 254 attempted passes for 1,806 yards, 20 touchdowns, and eight interceptions while rushing for 229 yards and eight touchdowns on 115 carries.
The Green Wave finished the 2020 regular season 6-5 and was elected to face off against the Nevada Wolfpack in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. Pratt completed 12 of his 25 attempted passes for 168 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions in Tulane’s 38-27 loss to Nevada.
In 2021, Pratt appeared in 11 games for the Green Wave, completing 190 of his 329 attempted passes for 2,390 yards, 21 touchdowns, and eight interceptions while rushing for 154 yards and five touchdowns on 105 carries. Tulane finished the 2021 regular season 2-10 and was eliminated from Bowl contention.
Pratt appeared in 13 games during the 2022 season, completing 188 of his 304 attempted passes for 2,684 yards, 25 touchdowns, and five interceptions while rushing for 494 yards and nine touchdowns on 120 carries. The Green Wave finished the 2022 regular season 11-2 following a 45-28 victory over the UCF Knights in the American Athletic Conference Championship game.
He went 20/33 for 394 yards, four touchdowns, and an interception. The Green Wave were elected to face off against the USC Trojans in the Cotton Bowl. Pratt completed eight of his 17 attempted passes for 234 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 83 yards on 15 carries in Tulane’s 46-45 victory over USC.
In 2023, Pratt appeared in 11 games, completing 185 of his 283 attempted passes for 2,406 yards, 22 touchdowns, and five interceptions. Pratt also rushed for 286 yards and five touchdowns on 98 carries. The Green Wave finished the 2023 regular season 11-2 following a loss to the SMU Mustangs in the American Athletic Conference Championship and were elected to face off against Virginia Tech in the Military Bowl. Pratt announced in December that he would opt out of the Military Bowl and declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.
Pratt’s noted strengths according to Bleacher Report:
- Good pocket toughness. Willing to stand in collapsing pocket and make throws.
- Functional athlete. Balanced, powerful runner. Can be used in short-yardage situations.
- Above-average touch accuracy. Shows the ability to put air under the ball and layer throws both over the middle and outside.
- Showed the ability to handle pre-snap operation with checks and protection calls.
Pratt’s noted weaknesses:
- Below-average arm talent. Lumbering release with middling velocity on the ball.
- Often double-clutches and loses confidence when operating beyond first read.
- Below-average processing speed. Too many instances where he misunderstands coverage shells or loses sight of zone defenders moving post-snap.
Michael Pratt’s Combine Results:
Height: 6’2 1/2
Weight: 217 pounds
Hands: 9 1/4 “
Arms: 30 3/4 “
40-Time: DNP
10-Yard Split: DNP
Vertical: 36”
Broad Jump: 9’ 6”
3-Cone: 7.2 seconds
Shuttle: 4.23 seconds
Michael Pratt compared to other 2024 prospects:
Michael Pratt - Tulane Green Wave - 6’2 ½ - 217 lbs
- 44 Games
- 703/1170 Completeions
- 9,286 Passing Yards (7.9 Yards Per Pass)
- 88 Passing Touchdowns
- 26 Interceptions
- 438 Rushing Attempts
- 1,163 Rushing Yards (26.4 Yards Per Game)
- 27 Rushing Touchdowns
Caleb Williams - USC Trojans/Oklahoma Sooners - 6’1 - 214 lbs
Oklahoma Sooners - 2021
- 11 Games
- 136/211 Completeions
- 1,912 Passing Yards (9.1 Yards Per Pass)
- 21 Passing Touchdowns
- 4 Interceptions
- 79 Rushing Attempts
- 442 Rushing Yards (5.6 Yards Per Rush)
- 6 Rushing Touchdowns
USC Trojans - 2022 - 2023
- 26 Games
- 599/888 Completeions
- 8,170 Passing Yards (9.2 Yards Per Pass)
- 72 Passing touchdowns
- 10 Interceptions
- 212 Rushing Attempts
- 503 Rushing Yards (19.3 Yards Per Game)
- 21 Rushing Touchdowns
Jayden Daniels - LSU Tigers - 6’4 - 210 lbs
- 55 Games
- 953/1,438 Completeions
- 12,749 Passing Yards (231.8 Yards Per Game)
- 89 Passing touchdowns
- 20 Interceptions
- 617 Rushing Attempts
- 2,207 Rushing Yards (60.1 Yards Per Game)
- 34 Rushing Touchdowns
Drake Maye - UNC Tar Heels - 6’4 - 223 lbs
- 30 Games
- 618/952 Completetions
- 8,018 Passing Yards (8.4 Yards Per Pass)
- 63 Passing Touchdowns
- 16 Interceptions
- 302 Rushing Attempts
- 1,209 Rushing Yards (40.3 Yards Per Game)
- 16 Rushing Touchdowns
JJ McCarthy - Michigan Wolverines - 6’2 1/2 - 219 lbs
- 40 Games
- 482/713 Completeions
- 6,226 Passing Yards (8.7 Yards Per Pass)
- 49 Touchdowns
- 11 Interceptions
- 161 Rushing Attempts
- 632 Rushing Yards (15.8 Yards Per Game)
- 10 Rushing Touchdowns
While Pratt’s arm talent, confidence past first read, and ability to read certain coverages are areas of concern, his pocket presence, overall athletic ability, and pre-snap reads make him a perfect fit for the Cleveland Browns offense.