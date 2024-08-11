Browns 3rd-round pick should be cut following disastrous preseason opener
By Randy Gurzi
The Cleveland Browns lost to the Green Bay Packers in the preseason opener on Saturday, 23-10. While the score makes it look bad, there were several positive performances in the game.
Dorian Thompson-Robinson stands out as the main bright spot as the second-year quarterback was lights out. He showed off his playmaking skills and had a strong rapport with rookies Jamari Thrash and Ahmarean Brown. Unfortunately, not everyone was able to make a strong impression.
Second-year defensive tackle Siaki Ika stood out as one of the weak spots on the defensive line, which was a common theme during his rookie season.
The former LSU Tiger finished his collegiate career with the Baylor Bears. He had one strong campaign but then struggled during his final collegiate season. The Browns still believed he could be a decent run-stuffer, ignored his poor Scouting Combine performance, and selected him at No. 98 overall in Round 3.
He appeared in just four games as a rookie, only getting a chance once Maurice Hurst, Jr. was sent to the IR. Ika had 100 snaps on defense and recorded no statistics at all. He was often seen being pushed off the ball as concerns about his hand usage continued into his NFL career.
It felt safe to call him a bust after watching his performance in 2023 but the Browns believed he could turn the corner and hoped to see that in the preseason. That wasn't the case against Green Bay as he was again a non-factor.
Despite playing against backups, Ika was pushed off the ball on every snap and was flagged for jumping offsides, which led to the coaching staff pulling him off the field.
In contrast, seventh-round pick Jowon Briggs appeared far more comfortable in his role. He didn't record any tackles but was able to fill the gaps in the ground game.
At this point, it seems as if we've seen enough of Ika. The Browns might be best served putting Briggs on the field and allowing him to develop into the run-stuffer they hoped Ika would be.