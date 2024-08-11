5 winners (and 2 losers) from Browns preseason game against Green Bay4
By Randy Gurzi
Football is back. The Cleveland Browns had their preseason debut on Saturday, hosting the Green Bay Packers.
It wasn't an ideal showing overall as they lost in a lopsided game. They also suffered a couple of injuries, including a concerning one for backup center Luke Wypler.
The final score isn't what matters in these games, however. Instead, it's all about players fighting for roster spots. With that being the case, let's take a look at some winners and losers from their first game of the preseason.
Winner: Myles Harden, Cornerback
A seventh-round pick from South Dakota State, Myles Harden was labeled a potential steal as soon as the Browns made the selection. Even with a deep stable of cornerbacks, he was expected to contend for a spot on the 53-man roster. After one game, he might have already earned that spot.
Harden first showed off his physicality when he stuffed Samori Toure on a receiver reverse for a one-yard gain. That same drive ended when Harden made another strong tackle on third-and-11, stuffing Joel Wilson for a four-yard gain. He finished with five tackles and has even more hype surrounding him than before.
Loser: Siaki Ika, Nose Tackle
A third-round pick in 2023, Siaki Ika was a non-factor as a rookie. This shouldn't have been a surprise after seeing a huge drop-off in performance during his final season, which was followed by a poor showing at the NFL Combine. Still, the Browns reached farther than Stretch Armstrong ever could and added Ika only to get zero tackles in four games — he was a healthy scratch in the other 13.
In year two, he hasn't gotten off to a much better start.
Ika came in late in the second quarter and was on the field for a second-and-seven. His first snap saw him jump and draw a flag for being offsides. The penalty was picked up since the Packers gained 14 yards on a pass to Grant DuBose. Ika was quickly pulled from the game afterward, which is a terrible sign for a player who is far from a lock to make the team.