Browns 53-man roster prediction heading into Preseason Week 1
• There's a favorite in the Browns RB room now
• Tony Fields proved himself
• Anthony Schwartz is out of time
By Randy Gurzi
With the Hall of Fame Game behind us, the Cleveland Browns head into the first official week of the preseason. This week, they'll host the Washington Commanders after taking on the Jets in Canton last week.
The game featured primarily backups — which is the norm for preseason games but that doesn't mean they're pointless. Not only does this give fans a chance to see some of the reserves get in on the action but it allows the coaches to evaluate those fighting for roster spots.
Against the Jets, there were some players who climbed the depth chart and others who fell completely off the ladder. With that game helping sort things out, here's our latest Cleveland Browns 53-man roster prediction.
Browns Quarterbacks (3):
Deshan Watson
Josh Dobbs
Dorian Thompson-Robinson
Deshaun Watson enters his first full season as the quarterback for Cleveland and the only real question right now is whether or not he can return to the form we saw in 2020. Chances are likely that he will, and he's been looking great in camp. It would be a good idea to get him some snaps in the preseason to knock some rust off before Week 1 but the Browns might decide it's not worth the risk.
Behind him is Josh Dobbs, who was with Cleveland last year up until Watson returned from suspension. He headed to Detroit and Tennessee, even starting two games for the Titans before returning in the offseason. Dobbs has the No. 2 spot locked down and it appears the third spot is settled as well.
Dorian Thompson-Robinson was excellent in his debut and looked much more comfortable than Kellen Mond. The coaching staff liked Mond enough to keep him around throughout the 2022 season but he's not surpassing the electric Thompson-Robinson.