Browns 53-man roster prediction ahead of Preseason Week 1
By Randy Gurzi
Cleveland Browns 53-man roster prediction
Tight End (3): David Njoku, Jordan Akins, Giovanni Ricci
No drama here as David Njoku and Jordan Akins are locked in as TE1 and TE2. Giovanni Ricci is third thanks to his ability to play fullback as well. Njoku had a breakout campaign in 2023 but they could use more from the bench.
Offensive Line (10): Jedrick Wills, Jr., Joel Bitonio, Ethan Pocic, Wyatt Teller, Dawand Jones, Jack Conklin, James Hudson, Michael Dunn, Zak Zinter, Luke Wypler
At tackle, Jed Wills is the starter on one side, and Dawand Jones might be able to challenge Jack Conklin. Their backup at left tackle is James Hudson who edges out Hakeem Adeniji.
Javion Cohen is a name to watch as he can win a spot, but it’s hard to see him pushing out Michael Dunn. Center is much easier with Luke Wypler backing up Ethan Pocic.
Defensive Line (9): Myles Garrett, Dalvin Tomlinson, Shelby Harris, Za’Darius Smith, Ogbo Okowronkwo, Alex Wright, Quinton Jefferson, Michael Hall, Jr., Siaki Ika
Myles Garrett is the leader of the defense and he again gets to work with a solid starting line. Za’Darius Smith, Dalvin Tomlinson, and Shelby Harris helped set the tone for one of the best defenses in the NFL last year.
On the bench, Ogbo Okoronkwo and Alex Wright are the backups at defensive end. They have Quinton Jefferson and Michael Hall, Jr. as 3-tech reserves but Maurice Hurst, Jr. doesn’t make it. He should, but Siaki Ika is likely going to get another chance since he’s the only nose tackle on the bench.
Linebacker (5): Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Jordan Hicks, Devin Bush, Tony Fields II, Nathaniel Watson
The Browns have two new linebackers expected to start next to Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah — Jordan Hicks and Devin Bush. They only go with five in this prediction since they’re often in nickel formations. Tony Fields II is an underrated reserve and rookie Nathaniel Watson could turn into a run-stuffing specialist.
Cornerback (6): Denzel Ward, Martin Emerson, Greg Newsome II, Cameron Mitchell, Justin Hardee, Myles Harden
Greg Newsome II was recently inactivated due to an injury. He should be back by Week 1, at least according to the team. That’s why he escapes the PUP here. They still go deep with Denzel Ward and Martin Emerson leading the way.
Cameron Mitchell proved to be a good option during his rookie season, especially in the slot. Justin Hardee is there as a special teams ace and Myles Harden might be too good to be exposed to waivers.
Safety (5): Juan Thornhill, Grant Delpit, Rodney McLeod, D’Anthony Bell, Ronnie Hickman
Juan Thornhill didn’t have his best season in 2023 but should bounce back in 2024. Grant Delpit was injured after signing an extension but looks to continue his breakout. Rodney McLeod is a veteran reserve who will see the field a lot — and is set to retire after this season.
The final backups at safety are D’Anthony Bell and Ronnie Hickman, who were great when called upon last year.
Specialists (3): Dustin Hopkins, Corey Bojorquez, Charley Hughlett
The special teams unit is made up of three reliable players who never fold under pressure. There’s no reason to make a change here, so it remains the same as we saw in 2023.