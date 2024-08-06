Is Browns rookie Mike Hall, Jr. the next Aaron Donald?
By Britt Gerken
It's no secret that the Cleveland Browns think Mike Hall, Jr. can have a tremendous career playing for them, which is why they selected him in the second round in this year's NFL Draft. NFL experts agree and believe Hall could be a force for the Browns.
His teammates have been noticing his potential as well. During media availability, defensive end Za'Darius Smith had this to say about Hall.
"He’s different, man. He reminds me of Aaron Donald a little bit. Hopefully he don’t see this."- Za'Darius Smith
That's some lofty praise from the veteran, who has been in the NFL for 10 years and has been on four teams. Smith went on to say that Hall is always trying to learn from his coaches and teammates and trying to get better every day.
Hall is just a rookie and we should temper our expectations, but it is encouraging that his teammates think that highly of him. Hall was able to be a difference-maker during his time at Ohio State and he will be given a chance to do the same for the Browns.
The Browns hope to be able to put Hall in a position to succeed where he can use his speed and twitchiness to make big plays. The rookie also gets an advantage that most other players don't, lining up alongside Myles Garrett who commands double teams from the opposing teams.
So could Hall develop into the next Aaron Donald?
The odds aren't high but never say never. Hall has all the physical tools he needs to succeed in the NFL. If he keeps striving to be the best and work on his craft, then he does have a chance to be dominant in the league. Being the next Aaron Donald is a lofty goal for Hall, but if he is able to get there the Browns dominant defense is here to stay.