This Cleveland Browns sleeper could steal a key roster spot at training camp
One of the main focuses of the Cleveland Browns this offseason was to build depth at the defensive tackle position, which may pay off sooner rather than later.
On Thursday, head coach Kevin Stafanski announced that veteran defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson would require knee scope surgery and will miss the team's training camp. While Tomlinson is expected to make a speedy recovery and possibly return by Week 1, the door will be open for rookie Michael Hall, Jr. to make a quick impact.
What makes Michael Hall Jr able to steal a key roster spot?
Hall isn't the typical cookie-cutter NFL defensive tackle, being described as having a “tweener body type.” Hall’s explosiveness and pass-rushing abilities match perfectly with Jim Schwartz’s aggressive defensive style. The 6’3, 300-pound former Buckeye’s impressive strength and agility allow him to effortlessly shed blockers to make plays against the run.
Schwartz compares his rotation of defensive tackles to the use of relief pitchers in the MLB, which means Hall could likely see the playing field fairly frequently throughout the 2024 season, especially over second-year defensive tackle Siaki Ika. Last season, third-round pick Ika saw 103 defensive snaps, failed to record a single tackle, and recorded just one quarterback pressure in his underwhelming rookie season. Hall recorded 15 total tackles, two sacks, five quarterback hits, and 22 hurry-ups through 413 defensive snaps at Ohio State last season.
There are also teams looking to bulk up their defensive line and the Browns stacked defensive tackle room might just be the place to find their missing piece. NFLTradeRumors.com suggests that Shelby Harris, Maurice Hurst, and Quinton Jefferson could all be potential trade targets for interior defensive lineman-hungry teams. Whether or not the Browns are actually interested in shopping players, the Browns can afford to deal a defensive tackle for the right price.
“The Browns are deep at defensive tackle as well edge rusher, and it’s also possible a tackle won’t make their team is good enough to contribute to another squad and bring back some trade value. Harris, Hurst, and Jefferson all have a little bit of pass-rushing juice left.” - Logan Ulrich, NFLTradeRumors.Com
Hall's starting camp in a great position with an opportunity to showcase his full potential to the team prior to the start of the 2024 season. Hall Jr needs to prove to Jim Schwartz that he is the number they want to call coming off the bench in Week 1 over Ika and be a reliable player in the unfortunate event of an injury deeper in the season.