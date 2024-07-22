Browns 53-man roster prediction at start of training camp
By Randy Gurzi
Wide Receiver (5):
Amari Cooper
Jerry Jeudy
Elijah Moore
Cedric Tillman
Jamari Thrash
Amari Cooper should be signed soon. He's an elite playmaker who never gets the respect he deserves. Jerry Jeudy and Elijah Moore are WR2 and WR3 but don't sleep on Cedric Tillman following a strong offseason. Rookie Jamari Thrash rounds out this list.
David Bell is the odd man out, which is a tough cut. If the Browns go thin somewhere else, maybe he survives.
Tight End (3):
David Njoku
Jordan Akins
Giovanni Ricci
Tight end is another position where we won't see much drama. David Njoku and Jordan Akins have their spots locked down. Giovanni Ricci could be forced out but it won't be easy, especially since he can play fullback.
Offensive Line (10):
Tackle:
Jedrick Wills
Jack Conklin
Dawnad Jones
Hakeem Adeniji
There's a belief Dawand Jones can start over Jack Conklin at right tackle but even if he doesn't, the Browns have three tackles they believe can start. Hakeem Adeniji is the fourth, forcing James Hudson off the roster.
Guard:
Joel Bitonio
Wyatt Teller
Zak Zinter
Michael Dunn
Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller have been studs at guard and that won't change this year. Zak Zinter was a third-round pick from Michigan and could start as early as 2025 — depending on what happens with Bitonio, who is set for free agency. Michael Dunn edges out Javion Cohen, but the undrafted rookie is someone to watch out for.
Center:
Ethan Pocic
Luke Wypler
Ethan Pocic remains the starter and Luke Wypler can play guard and center. He has to prove he's better than Brian Allen, but Allen's injury history could help Wypler win that battle.