Browns 53-man roster prediction at start of training camp
By Randy Gurzi
Defensive Line (9):
EDGE:
Myles Garrett
Za'Darius Smith
Ogbo Okoronkwo
Alex Wright
2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett is the best defender in the NFL — and there have been several lists that agree. Za'Darius Smith rejoins him after signing a multi-year extension in the offseason. On the bench, the Browns have Ogbo Okoronkwo and Alex Wright. Both played well in 2023 and should continue to make strides under defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.
Defensive Tackle:
Dalvin Tomlinson
Shelby Harris
Michael Hall, Jr.
Quinton Jefferson
Maurice Hurst
Dalvin Tomlinson was everything the Browns hoped he would be when they signed him to a huge deal in 2023. He doesn't fill up the stat sheet but he's a lane-clogger who eats up blockers. Next to him will be Shelby Harris, who re-signed after a strong season in 2023.
On the bench, we go with rookie second-round pick Michael Hall, Jr. and free agent addition Quinton Jefferson. Last is Maurice Hurst, who should be kept over Siaki Ika. The Browns might feel like they need to keep Ika since he's supposed to be a run-stuffer but unless he's made huge strides over the offseason, that would be a mistake.
Linebacker (5):
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
Jordan Hicks
Mohamoud Diabate
Tony Fields
Nathaniel Watson
A surprise move comes here as Devin Bush is left off the roster. He was signed in free agency but the upside Mohamoud Diabate and Nathaniel Watson possess should be enough. It's also hard to see Tony Fields being let go — and JOK and Jordan Hicks are locks.