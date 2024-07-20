Browns top draft pick tabbed biggest potential bust in 2024
By Randy Gurzi
For the second year in a row, the Cleveland Browns didn't have a pick in the NFL Draft until Round 3 in 2023. Their first selection was Cedric Tillman, a big-bodied wide receiver from Tennessee. He was taken at No. 74 overall, which was the selection acquired along with Elijah Moore in exchange for pick No. 42.
At No. 98, the Browns made their second selection — Siaki Ika. The Baylor nose tackle was known as a run-stuffer but he was still living off the fame from his 2021 film. In 2022, he wasn't nearly as impressive and that carried into the NFL.
As a rookie, Ika was a non-factor. He was a healthy scratch for 13 games, finally getting a shot after Maurice Hurst was injured. Ika made four appearances and recorded no tackles at all. He struggled with leverage and hand usage which is why Jacob Roach of Browns Wire predicted he would be the team's biggest bust this year.
"One of last year’s third-round picks, Siaki Ika, is the lone depth piece known as a run stuffer. But if the team leans on him for serious snaps this year, they could be in trouble against the run up the middle. Ika regressed his final season at Baylor and was borderline unplayable for the Browns as a rookie." — Roach, Browns Wire
Cleveland has been solid in the draft under Andrew Berry but this one never made sense. Ika rose to prominence due to his strength but there were concerns about his athleticism. He attempted to counter this by losing weight before the NFL Combine but still had one of the worst showings possible. He tested at — or near — the bottom in every athletic drill and the overall results were historically poor.
Cleveland has some impressive defensive tackles but outside of Dalvin Tomlinson, most are seen as 3-techs. That could prove to save Ika but as Roach says, cutting someone with more talent such as Hurst to keep Ika would be a mistake.